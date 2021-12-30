Gavin Rossdale on the 20th Anniversary of Bush’s Golden State: “I think that there’s something touching about doing things wrong.”

Gavin Rossdale catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the 20th anniversary of Golden State, a record that found Bush going back-to-basics but also with the unfortunate timing of releasing it right before 9/11. The British born artist tells us about having his songs re-contextualized in the aftermath of the Twin Towers, signing with a record label who seem to fail them at every turn, and eventually losing half of the band in the aftermath of it all. Rossdale also takes us into his acting career having just played the villain in Janell Shirtcliff’s Habit and tells us why he’s attracted to playing bad guys, as well as the time his scenes were cut from Brittany Murphy’s Little Black Book because screen tests said they had too much chemistry, what it was like shooting alongside Bella Thorn, Paris Jackson, and The Kills in Habit, and the details on his next movie called The Edge of Nowhere, also directed by Shirtcliff.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.