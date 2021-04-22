Cake have announced something special for Earth Day and Arbor Day, Friday, April 30th!

The band has teamed up with One Tree Planted to raise funds for reforestation efforts in California, Oregon, and Washington.

The #CAKEforests initiative will help raise much-needed funds to plant trees, sustain healthy communities, and help to restore the environment in three U.S. regions devastated by last year’s wildfires.

“Humans evolved alongside trees,” says CAKE co-founder/singer John McCrea. “What we are has to do with them, and we eliminate them only at our peril.”

One Tree Planted has reserved 16,000 trees on behalf of CAKE to be planted in 2021 in each region. Every dollar donated will plant a tree in one of three reforestation projects, including California’s Slater Fire Restoration, Oregon’s Replanting Within Canyon Mountain Fire Complex and Rail Fire, and Washington’s Cougar Creek Wildfire Reforestation. All three projects are slated for completion by the end of December 2021. Donations made surpassing the 16,000 in each region will be used in an additional 2022 reforestation program.

PLANT A TREE IN THE CAKE FOREST by clicking here.

Cake is working on a new album right now, but here’s the video from their 2018 track “Sinking Ship”…

