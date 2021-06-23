Car Seat Headrest are back with not one, but TWO releases!

The Virginia band just dropped two new EP’s– one is an album of covers of songs that influenced their 2020 release Making a Door Less Open called MADLO: Influences, which features Car Seat Headrest‘s interpretations of songs like Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill”, Nine Inch Nails‘ “March of the Pigs”, The Who‘s “Substitute”, and heard below, David Bowie‘s “Golden Years”…

The other, MADLO: Remixes, has artists like Superorganism, Scuba, and others putting their spin on MADLO tracks…

