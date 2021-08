We would already be curious to hear what a new Caribou track sounded like, but to come with a video with so many cute dogs? You’ve certainly ensured the fact that the WFPK staff will be checking it out!

This latest tune from Dan Snaith‘s project arrives on the heels of his album Suddenly, which dropped last year.

Prepare for the avalanche of adorable that comes with “You Can Do It”…

