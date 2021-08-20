Carla Gugino on Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake & Her Favorite Musicians

Carla Gugino catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new Netflix film, Gunpowder Milkshake. We hear all about making a visually fantastic film, incorporating famous authors into the story, and having Janis Joplin’s version of Piece of My Heart soundtracking one of her fight scenes. The Haunting of Hill House actress goes on to tell us about the music that influenced her early years, which includes The Cure, Oingo Boingo, Liz Phair, and her recent favorites like Lana Del Rey and Courtney Barnett. Gugino also discusses the brilliance of David Bowie, the new Sparks documentary, and her friendship with Jenny Lewis, who she starred with in 1989’s Troop Beverly Hills.

