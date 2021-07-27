Earlier this month, Caroline Polachek released her newest single “Bunny Is A Rider,” co-produced with longtime collaborator Danny L Harle. Now, the Chairlift co-founder has returned with a new visual for the song.
“‘Bunny Is a Rider’ takes place in the storage facility of my mind,” Polachek sharaed in a statement. “In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I’m the Matador so it’s game on. But like I said before, I can teleport.”
Caroline Polachek shared new tour dates along with the video. View the dates below. The new music video is currently streaming exclusively on Facebook.
Caroline Polachek 2021 Tour Dates
8/5/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
9/9-11/21 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival
9/12/21 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
9/26/21 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival
10/28/21 – London, UK – Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10/31/21 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands
11/16/21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11/18/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/19/21 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
11/20/21 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
11/22/21 – New Orleans, LA – The Republic NOLA
11/23/21 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
11/24/21 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
11/27/21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
11/29/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/30/21 – Boston, MA – Royale
12/2/21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 SOLD OUT
12/3/21 – Washington D.C. – Lincoln Theatre
12/4/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/7/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
12/8/21 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
12/10/21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre
12/11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
12/13/21 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre
12/14/21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
12/15/21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
12/17/21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
12/18/21 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
