Earlier this month, Caroline Polachek released her newest single “Bunny Is A Rider,” co-produced with longtime collaborator Danny L Harle. Now, the Chairlift co-founder has returned with a new visual for the song.

“‘Bunny Is a Rider’ takes place in the storage facility of my mind,” Polachek sharaed in a statement. “In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I’m the Matador so it’s game on. But like I said before, I can teleport.”

Caroline Polachek shared new tour dates along with the video. View the dates below. The new music video is currently streaming exclusively on Facebook.

Caroline Polachek 2021 Tour Dates

8/5/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/9-11/21 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival

9/12/21 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

9/26/21 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

10/28/21 – London, UK – Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10/31/21 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

11/16/21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/18/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/19/21 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

11/20/21 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

11/22/21 – New Orleans, LA – The Republic NOLA

11/23/21 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

11/24/21 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

11/27/21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

11/29/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/30/21 – Boston, MA – Royale

12/2/21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 SOLD OUT

12/3/21 – Washington D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

12/4/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/7/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

12/8/21 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

12/10/21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre

12/11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

12/13/21 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

12/14/21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

12/15/21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

12/17/21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

12/18/21 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

