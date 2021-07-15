Caroline Polachek has returned with the release of her newest single “Bunny Is A Rider”. The Chairlift co-founder co-produced the track with longtime collaborator Danny L Harle.

“‘Bunny Is a Rider” is a summer jam about being unavailable,” Polachek shared in a statement. “Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”

Listen to Caroline Polachek‘s new single “Bunny Is A Rider” below.

