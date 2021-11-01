Cat Power has shared another cover from her upcoming album, simply titled Covers. This time, she gave us her rendition of “Pa Pa Power,” a song by Ryan Gosling and Zach Sheild’s project Dead Man’s Bones. The song follows the release of her cover of Frank Ocean‘s “Bad Religion” and arrived with a new music video and tour dates.

She shared a statement about her history with “Pa Pa Power,” as she initially performed it in her 2012 live shows at the time of the Occupy Wall Street Protests:

“Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This sh*t’s f*cking f*cked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.’”

Covers is set to be released on January 14, 2022. Watch the video for Cat Power‘s rendition of “Pa Pa Power” and view her new tour schedule below.

