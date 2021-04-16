Cautious Clay has arrived with the announcement of his debut full length album, Deadpan Love.

Deadpan Love follows the 2019 EP Table of Context, and includes last year’s singles “Agreeable,” “Roots,” and “Dying in the Subtlety.” The release comes in the wake of a couple of John Mayer collaborations, and a sample from Taylor Swift on her 2019 album Lover.

The producer and multi-instrumentalist plans to drop the LP on June 25, and shared the single “Karma & Friends” ahead of the release. Watch the music video for the new single below.