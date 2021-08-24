The Rolling Stones have reported that Charlie Watts, their drummer for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 80. The statement from his spokesperson says that “he passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” and goes on to call him “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

It was earlier this month that Watts abruptly withdrew from the upcoming Rolling Stones tour, citing the need to recover from a recent medical procedure.

