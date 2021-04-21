Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen catches up with Kyle Meredith to play some guitar while talking about In Another World, an album that finds the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band in peak form. The guitarist discusses some of the easter eggs and hints to the past within the new songs, writing about the passage of time, having the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones guest, and covering John Lennon’s Gimme Some Truth. With the band covering Rebel Rebel before the album came out, Nielsen also tells us about his friendship with David Bowie as well as the time he hung with Jennifer Lopez, previews the upcoming tour in Australia, and discusses his business ventures that include starting Reverb, his restaurants, and new vodka line. As a bonus, we’ve also included a 2017 interview with Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.