A brand new biopic based on the life of Cher is on the way, with a screenplay by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button). The icon announced the news on the eve of her 75th birthday, and shared that duo Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman (who led the film adaptation of Mamma Mia!) will co-produce.

Craymer released a statement saying, “Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen.” He shared, “One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth, and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and tv has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

No title or release date has been announced. View the announcement below.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

