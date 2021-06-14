Lollapalooza is teaming up with the city of Chicago to offer tickets to the festival as incentives for getting vaccinated for Covid-19. June 26 has been dubbed Lolla Day, and vaccinations will be administered along with one day passes to Lollapalooza at four specific distribution sites.

“We are pleased to partner with and support the city to encourage vaccinations,” said Charlie Walker of C3 Presents.

Lollapalooza is set for July 29-August 1. Learn more about Lolla Day here.

