Last month, Brittany Howard announced a new version of her debut solo album Jaime, titled Jaime Reimagined. The new album will feature remixes and reworked performances of songs from Jaime by a star-studded list of contributors. The announcement came with the release of Little Dragon‘s remix of “Presence”, and now a cover of “Stay High” by Childish Gambino has arrived.

Other guests on Jaime Reimagined include Michael Kiwanuka, Bon Iver, Laura Mvula, and many more. The album is set to be released on July 23. Listen to Childish Gambino cover “Stay High” below.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News