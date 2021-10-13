Oh, you may think you don’t know who Nancy Meyers is.

But if you’ve seen the Father of the Bride movies with Steve Martin, It’s Complicated with Meryl Streep, The Holiday with Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, or Something’s Gotta Give with Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson— just to name a few– you’ll recognize the distinct style of filmmaker and writer, Nancy Meyers.

Now that distinct flair has been captured in a fun video featuring Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon!

And in case you missed it, when Stapleton’s guitarist couldn’t make Fallon’s show last week, the host himself filled in!

