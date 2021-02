The pride of Staffordsville, KY, Chris Stapleton, made another compelling late-night appearance this week.

Stapleton appeared remotely with his band on last night’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform another track from his latest release, Starting Over.

Buoyed as always by the beautiful harmonies of wife, Morgane Stapleton, check out their performance of “When I’m With You”…

