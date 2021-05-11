Pretenders leader and rock icon Chrissie Hynde has announced her next project and it involves another music legend.

Hynde will be releasing a Bob Dylan covers album called Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan.

Standing will be released May 21st and was the result of Pretenders bandmate James Walbourne sending Hynde “Murder Most Foul”, the 17-minute folk song Dylan released last year.

“Listening to that song completely changed everything for me,” Hynde said in a statement. “I was lifted out of this morose mood that I’d been in.”

The statement also described how the album was constructed “almost entirely by text message,” with Walbourne recording ideas on his phone, with Hynde adding her vocals in a response, and then both passing their parts along to producer Tchad Blake to mix.

Along with the album there will also be a film that captures the recording process of these Dylan covers. Called Tomorrow Is a Long Time, the movie features filmed performances of all nine songs.

Here’s a clip of Hynde and Walbourne initially covering Dylan’s “In the Summertime” during lockdown…

