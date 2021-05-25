Blues singer-songwriter-guitarist extraordinaire Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has announced that his second album is on the way.

662 is the followup to Ingram‘s 2019 debut, Kingfish. The 22-year-old bluesman recorded 662 in Nashville with longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, who co-wrote and co-produced this album just as he did with Kingfish.

Ingram says in a press release that 662 is the area code for Clarksdale, Mississippi, where he is from, and that the album “is a presentation of my life in and away from the Delta.” Ingram goes on to say, “The world was introduced to me with Kingfish. Now with 662, I want the world to hear and meet a different, more personal side of me. My sophomore album is a direct reflection of my growth as a young man. This album is very personal to me as it was conceptualized, created and co-written during the Covid-19 pandemic when I returned home to the 662 after a truly whirlwind year of change and growth. Coming home to write this album offered a remarkable history for me to draw upon. 662 is an album that sits upon the legacy and influence my blues music elders have instilled in me, but is also my unique, personal story.”

662 is set to be released on July 23rd. Check out the title track below.

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.