Blues guitarist superstar Christone Kingfish Ingram is at the top of his game with Grammy noms, topping the Blues charts, and various other awards. We were lucky to have him on the phone recently before his performance at last month’s Waterfront Wednesday. We talked about the title of his latest album 662 among other things. Check out his song “662” below.
In the Studio
September 02, 2021
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
