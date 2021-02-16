A very fun thing happened for Zanzabar‘s Valentines Special along with a lot of great Louisville music which is the new video from Church Friends‘ cover of Beck’s song “Debra”. From the band:

“We recorded this demo style version of Beck’s 1999 love song “Debra” in our studio back in January. The song is mixed, mastered, and produced by our own Grant Snell (featured in the music video as “Debra”). The video was shot by us, and edited/directed by our own Aaron Snell (featured as “Jenny” in the music video). All lyrics are originally by Beck. We decided to make a video of this classic song for Valentine’s Day seeing as Beck had never made one for it.”

In the full length video from Zanzabar, you’ll see performances from Aaron Tyler, Hillbilly Revival, Air Chrysalis, Church Friends, and host Mark Evans.