CHVRCHES tapped into their 80s inspiration for a new cover of Echo & The Bunnymen‘s 1984 hit, “The Killing Moon.”

“We’ve been waiting to do this forever, so it only feels right that ‘The Killing Moon” be our first proper cover this year,” CHVRCHES shared on social media. They also described how the song connects to their love of the 2001 film Donnie Darko saying, “‘Killing Moon’ feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko, which is a film we all love.”

CHVRCHES rendition of Echo & The Bunnymen‘s “The Killing Moon” is currently exclusively available to stream on Amazon. Listen to the new song below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.