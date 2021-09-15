CHVRCHES have shared a cover of “Cry Little Sister,” the theme from the film The Lost Boys. The group recorded their rendition of the song for the new Netflix film Nightbooks that was released today. They released a statement about the project:

“We were so excited to work on this project as we are big fans of everyone involved. Cinema — horror in particular — has always been a big part of Chvrches behind the scenes. We have talked about covering ‘Cry Little Sister’ for years and this seemed like the perfect moment to do it.”

Listen to CHVRCHES cover Gerard McMann‘s “Cry Little Sister” below.

