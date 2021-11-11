CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry on Lost Boys, John Carpenter, & The Cure’s Robert Smith

Lauren Mayberry catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Screen Violence, the new CHVRCHES album that finds the synthpop band using horror movies as a parallel to what was happening in their lives over the past few years. The Scottish artist discusses the darker side of fame that comes from the internet, explains the “kill your idols” lyric on Good Girls, and working with The Cure’s Robert Smith and director/musician John Carpenter. Mayberry also details their latest release, a cover of Cry Little Sister that originally came from the Lost Boys soundtrack, and recently released with the Netflix film Nightbooks.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.