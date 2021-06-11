Clairo has returned with the announcement of her sophomore studio album Sling. The new album follows her 2019 debut Immunity, and the news arrived with the release of the lead single “Blouse” featuring background vocals from Lorde.

Clairo debuted the song last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen to the new single and watch the performance below. Sling is set to be released on July 16.

