The pre-Grammy Award event hosted by Clive Davis is an annual landmark of the event, but, due to the ongoing pandemic, had to be redesigned this year.

In January, Davis announced that the event would be presented as two virtual events on January 30 and March 13 (the night before the telecast). Part 1 hosted over 2,000 attendees, with appearances from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Rod Stewart, John Legend, and many more. Part 2 was postponed when it was discovered that Davis was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

Clive Davis is currently well on the road to recovery, and the second installment of the virtual Grammy Award event is set for May 15. The star-studded occasion will feature notable names like Elton John, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., and even Oprah!

“Part I was truly memorable…a special lifetime night,” shared Davis. “You just won’t believe what we have in store for PART II. I am deeply privileged to be joined by some of the greatest artists ever while paying tribute to several of the most electrifying live performances in music history.”