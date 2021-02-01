The Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival has been postponed indefinitely. This is the third cancellation of the Indio, California festival since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Coachella’s sister country festival Stagecoach Country is facing the same fate.

The iconic festival was just shy of 20 consecutive years when the cancellations began. Last year’s lineup featured an impressive list of headliners including, Rage Against the Machine, Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, and the elusive Frank Ocean. When it was still unknown just how insidious Covid-19 would be, organizers optimistically rescheduled the festival for October. As it became more clear that October would not be possible, Coachella was pushed back to this April, making 2020 the first year since 2000 to miss out on the event.

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron signed a public health order on January 29th to cancel Coachella and Stagecoach Country. As of now, it is unknown when the festivals will return. View Dr. Cameron’s announcement on Twitter below.