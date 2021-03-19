Following a series of three postponements since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Coachella Music and Arts Festival and its sister festival Stagecoach country have been pushed back again.

Before the first postponement, fans were looking forward to Rage Against the Machine, Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, and even the elusive Frank Ocean as headliners.

Last year, when the effects of coronavirus were shrouded in much more mystery, organizers optimistically rescheduled the festival for October. As time passed, Coachella was pushed back to this April, making 2020 the first year since 2000 to miss out on the event.

There was hope that the Indio, California event would be rescheduled for October (like last year’s optimistic attempt), but industry sources told Variety on Thursday that it’s not looking good, canceling the event for a second year in a row. An official announcement is expected this weekend to confirm the event for next spring.