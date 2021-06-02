After being postponed multiple times in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Coachella is finally set to return next spring. The Indio, California festival is officially scheduled take place at the Empire Polo Grounds over two weekends: April 15th-17th and April 22nd-24th.

No official lineup has been announced, but before the first postponement, fans were looking forward to Rage Against the Machine, Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, and even the elusive Frank Ocean as headliners.

Tickets go on sale this Friday starting at $449, with VIP passes starting at $929. Pre-registration is active now on the festival website. A full lineup is expected to be announced at the beginning of 2022.

