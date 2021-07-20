Coldplay just announced a brand new album called Music of the Spheres. The upcoming release features May’s single “Higher Power” and a number of songs that are simply known by emoji symbols; the track list includes song titles like “✨,” “❤️,” “🌎,” and “♾.” The band referred to the album as “(vol.i)” in an announcement, and shared that a single, “Coloratura,” will be out this Friday. Another single release will follow in September.

Music of the Spheres is set for release on October 15. Watch the trailer and view the official announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

