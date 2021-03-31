The organizers of Glastonbury have announced an impressive livestream event that will be broadcast across four different time zones!

The five-hour film will be presented as an uninterrupted production, highlighting what the festival is calling “one continuous wild night” with performers including Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka, Damon Albarn, Haim, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice, and more.

All the performers waived their fees for the event because of their reverence for Glastonbury, as Kiwanuka told The Guardian, “It’s important for me to support Glastonbury because it’s been such a landmark event since I’ve been alive or indeed been playing my music. It’s something that brings people together for all the right reasons, but primarily as a celebration of live music.”

Live at Worthy Farm is a ticketed event and will be broadcast on May 22nd, with proceeds going to support Glastonbury’s three main charitable partners, Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid, and will help secure the festival’s planned return in 2022.

Click here for ticket information and then check out the trailer…

