Coldplay shared the single “Higher Power” last month, and dropped a music video for the song last week. Now, the band is presenting the song again, this time in acoustic form.

The song is expected to be on Coldplay‘s upcoming ninth studio album, which has yet to be publicly named. The British rockers are set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow night, June 16. Listen to the new acoustic version of “Higher Power” below.

