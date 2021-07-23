Earlier this week, Coldplay announced the release of their next album Music of the Spheres, and now have shared a lyric video for the newest single “Coloratura.” The song clocks in at over 10 minutes, and serves as the closer for the new project. The follow-up to 2019’s Everyday Life features May’s single “Higher Power” and a number of songs that are simply known by emoji symbols; the track list includes song titles like “✨,” “❤️,” “🌎,” and “♾.”

Music of the Spheres is set for release on October 15. Watch the new lyric video for “Coloratura” below.

