Coldplay announced this week that they plan to livestream a concert on TikTok for this year’s Red Nose Day, supporting the aim to end child poverty.

Frontman Chris Martin shared a video saying, “We’d love for you to join us for our first-ever concert on TikTok on Monday, May the 24th, for Red Nose Day.” The post read, “Red Nose Day does amazing things around the world to keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. We’re really happy to be able to support their work with this performance.”

“The TikTok community are huge fans of Coldplay, and we’d like to thank the band for choosing us for this intimate performance,” shared Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok. “This is both an exciting opportunity for our global audience to hear and watch great music, as well as raise money for a charity that does such good work for children both in the United States and around the world.”

The four song set will stream live from Coldplay’s TikTok page on Monday, May 24 at 2 p.m. ET. The official Red Nose Day fundraising event takes place on Thursday, May 27. Watch the video message from Chris Martin below.