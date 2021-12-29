Quickdraw Kid is a new Murfreesboro, Tennessee-band based made of college students, including a few Louisville, KY natives! The members are all Audio Production majors at Middle Tennessee State University, and they have put their studies to good use in their debut single “Freshmeat.” In fact, the group actually recorded, engineered and produced the track entirely during class time.

They didn’t have to reach far for inspiration, as they consider “Freshmeat” a song about “struggling to find purpose in college.” It’s pretty clear that their purpose is, at the very least, music-related. Listen to Quickdraw Kid‘s debut single “Freshmeat” below.