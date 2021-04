Colombian band Bomba Estéreo has released a new EP titled Aire. The three song collection is the second installment of the band’s upcoming album Deja, following February’s EP Agua. The next two installments, Tierra, and Fuego, will compile the series of EPs named after Earth’s elements into one complete album.

Deja follows 2017’s Ayo, and will be available in its entirety on July 2. Listen to the EP Aire, a portion of the new album, below on Spotify.