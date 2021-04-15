A new compilation of rare recordings the legendary David Bowie did in 1970 will be made available soon!

Called The Width of a Circle, after the opening track on Bowie’s The Man Who Sold the World LP, the set is being considered a companion piece to that album’s 2020 Metrobolist reissue and will feature some non-LP singles, alternate versions, and BBC sessions.

In addition to a 48-page book, the two-CD set will include David Bowie and The Hype live performances from early 1970, five songs by Bowie from The Looking Glass Murders (aka Pierrot In Turquoise) and recent Tony Visconti mixes of five tracks including “The Prettiest Star.”

If you prefer vinyl, there’s also a 10″ vinyl version of The Width of a Circle EP being released.

You even have the option of a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold the World that comes with a Bowie poster.

Rhino Records will release The Width of a Circle set and the two vinyl releases May 26th. Click here for pre-order info.

