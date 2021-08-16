New Jane’s Addiction music? It may be something that’s in the works as we speak. Perry Farrell recently posted a picture of he and guitarist Dave Navarro with the caption “Our friendship has never been better. We got together again this past Friday the 13th to record. Thinking about the next part? “Tele- it needs a Tele” and pulled the Tele off the wall.” Whether this eventually becomes the first Jane’s album since 2011’s The Great Escape Artist, the next chapter in Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra, or something else entirely is yet to be seen, but rest assured that we’ll be watching (and hoping) to see what comes from this dynamic duo.

