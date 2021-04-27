Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz has apparently made good use of his time during lockdown, as he’s written four new songs for an upcoming EP!

Butter Miracle, Suite One comes out May 21st and was described in a statement this way:

“Written on a remote farm in the United Kingdom’s countryside in 2019, the four-track, 18-minute suite was artfully composed so that each track flows without interruption from one song to the next. The result, “The Tall Grass,” which leads to “Elevator Boots,” which segues into “Angel on 14th Street,” whose climatic crash is the first power chord to the intro to the final song, ‘Bobby and the Rat-Kings’.”

We get a taste of the EP with the new track “Elevator Boots”, which the statement calls “a glam look at life on the road in a band, awash in the thrill, the isolation, and the cleansing power of rock and roll.”

Give a listen…

