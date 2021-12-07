Courtney Barnett stopped by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Monday night to showcase a song from her new album, Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch Barnett and her band perform “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” below.

The musician has been quite busy lately. In addition to kicking off a North American tour last month, Courtney Barnett also wrote and recorded the theme song for the Apple TV+ series Harriett the Spy and she has a new documentary slated for release in early 2022.

