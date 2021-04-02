Another splendid cover from the tenth anniversary edition of Sharon Van Etten‘s epic album has been released and it features two of our favorite artists collaborating once again.

We’ve been playing a cover of Tim Hardin‘s “Reason To Believe” by Courtney Barnett and Vagabon for a while now and are pleased to hear them join voices once again.

As we’ve already told you, Van Etten will release the double album, epic Ten, that will include the original album, as well as an LP of covers featuring the likes of Lucinda Williams, Fiona Apple, Big Red Machine (Aaron Dessner of The National and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver), and as you can hear below, Barnett and Vagabon covering “Don’t Do It”.

Van Etten has also announced epic Ten: the documentary and concert that will benefit the Los Angeles venue Zebulon, which streams April 16th and 17th.

epic Ten drops digitally April 16th and physically June 11th.

Give a listen to “Don’t Do It” by Courtney Barnett and Vagabon…

