Courtney Barnett is nearing the release of her next album Things Take Time, Take Time, and shared the song “Before You Gotta Go” ahead of the release. The new album follows 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel and 2019’s MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne, and is set to be released on November 12.

Watch the visualizer for the new single “Before You Gotta Go” below.

