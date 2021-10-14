Even though Courtney Barnett has a new album entitled Things Take Time, Take Time coming out next month, she has just released a song that will not be on it.

“Smile Real Nice” is the theme song for the new animated series, Harriet the Spy, which debuts November 19th on Apple TV+. It’s based on a 1964 children’s book. The new cartoon version features the voices of Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert.

You can listen to the song and see a trailer for the show below.

And look for Courtney Barnett‘s new LP, Things Take Time, Take Time, to be released on November 12th.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.