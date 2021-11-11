We have been anxiously awaiting Courtney Barnett‘s latest album, Things Take Time, Take Time, which finally arrives tomorrow!

We’ve loved everything we’ve heard so far, from “Rae Street” to “Before You Gotta Go” to her former WFPK “listen hear” tune “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”.

Now Barnett has shared a final single from the album, one she describes this way:

“I think my stance in the past was like, ‘There’s so many love songs and they don’t mean anything,’ but there’s something really special about zooming in on a moment and capturing it. ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ comes from the state of where my head was at—trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded.”

Give a listen…

