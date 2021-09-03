A while back we got to speak with the good Reverend Peyton of Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band about he and his wife Breezy’s battle with Covid 19 and trying to be a musician during lockdown and quarantine. It’s been tough but he’s excited to back on tour with a new album that features his unique pickin’ stylings called Dance Songs for Hard Times. There’s also a fun video of his song “Dirty Hustlin” and you can hear the song “Too Cool To Dance” below.