CCR’s “Cosmo” Clifford on Vault Albums, Joe Satriani, & Retiring Revisited

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Doug “Cosmo” Clifford catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss For All The Money In the World, a record he wrote and recorded with Steve Wright in the mid-80s and kept inside his Cosmo’s Vault until now. The drummer/producer talks about why he sat on the album for so long, tapping Joe Satriani to play guitar, and the other vault records that will be seeing release soon – including collaborations with Bobby Whitlock, Doug Sahm, and a solo LP. Clifford also tells us why he and CCR bassist Stu Cook recently brought Creedence Clearwater Revisited to a close.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the track below!