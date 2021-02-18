Crowded House haven’t released an album since 2010’s Intriguer so when word comes that a new one arrives this year, we get excited!

Dreamers Are Waiting is slated to drop June 4th and we didn’t realize when we shared the Aussie band’s video for “Whatever You Want” (starring Mac DeMarco) last year, it was actually the first single.

Frontman and founding member Neil Finn said in a statement:

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy. We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete.”

The current CH lineup consists of Finn, fellow founding member Nick Seymour and producer/keyboardist Michael Froom, as well as Finn’s sons, guitarist Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

Check out the Finn-directed video for “To The Island”…

