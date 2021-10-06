Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

This dark comedy series, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, won a couple of Prime Time Emmys.

Deservedly so.

Smart plays a Vegas comedian with a long time residence — when I say it’s in Hollywood in the podcast, it was a simple brain burp on my part. Ignore it.

She’s in peril of losing some of her nights in the big room.

So, her agent hooks her up with an out of work twenty-something writer, played by Hannah Einbinder. The point being to freshen her material, make it more timely.

Neither character is soft and cuddly. Both, frankly, have anger issues.

Which makes this series all the more fascinating. Especially given the perceptive writing and performances.

For more details, listen to my podcast above.