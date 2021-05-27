Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

I feel personally blessed that I was around and of age during what is known as the Counter Culture.

And that I was in the middle of it, more or less.

And that I have survived, lo these many years later.

This Apple TV endeavor takes a gander back at a seminal year during that chaotic era. When music and politics and culture were intermingled and in flux.

This several part series is a bit unfocused, and odd choices of what to delve into and what not to were made. Which, come to think of it, is pretty appropriate.

What it really has going for it is lots of previously unseen footage of the featured players and events.

