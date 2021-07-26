Film review and Podcast by c d kaplan

As with most films through the decades, those dealing with marital ennui have almost universally been told by the male of the species.

Men writing. Men directing.

No matter how evenhanded the endeavor, their’s remains a different perspective from that of a woman.

Which is why Jill Soloway’s sometimes comedic, more often serious take on the fortunes of a disengaged couple with a stripper/ sex worker living their home is intriguing.

Also, there are the performances.

The egregiously underrated Kathryn Hahn as Rachel, Josh Radner as her hubby, Jeff. And burgeoning star Juno Temple as McKenna, who upends, reinvigorates their lives. And that of the couple’s friends.

For more insight and information about this film, which can be streamed at Amazon Prime, listen to my podcast above.

