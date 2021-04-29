Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

This film, “Another Round,” directed by Thomas Vinterberg, won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

At a somber Oscar telecast, Vinterberg’s acceptance speech stood out, given how heartfelt it was.

His daughter was killed in an auto accident at the beginning of filming. Which tragedy surely informed the director’s creative process.

Because of that situation, this guy’s opinion, the story of four middle aged high school teachers, who decide to start drinking every day has received attention and accolades that are not deserved.

I simply don’t get it.

What is the point? How is this supposed to be entertaining?

It has even been referred to as comedy. Could fool me.

For a more detailed consideration of “Another Round,” listen to my podcast above.

